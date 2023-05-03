Live blog: Russian strikes kill 21 in southern Kherson – Ukraine

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region have killed 21 people and wounded dozens, Kiev said, as authorities introduced a curfew in the main city of Kherson starting Friday.

The strikes—which hit both the city and nearby villages—came as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strikes hit "a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station."

Kherson city—from which Russian forces withdrew last November—lies near the frontline in southern Ukraine.

"As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

1753 GMT — US announces new load of artillery ammo for Ukraine

The White House announced a new shipment of heavy artillery and rocket ammunition for Ukraine ahead of its planned offensive to push back Russian forces.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced "a new package of security assistance to help Ukraine continue to defend itself."

This includes ammunition for the highly accurate US-made HIMARS multiple rocket systems, "as well as additional howitzer, artillery and mortar rounds and anti-armour capabilities," she said.

Jean-Pierre cited "extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine’s request ahead of its planned counter-offensive."

1634 GMT — Zelenskyy denies Ukraine involvement in Kremlin attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied Kiev’s involvement in a drone attack on the Kremlin residence in the Russian capital Moscow earlier in the day.

"We are not attacking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin or Moscow," Zelenskyy said in a joint news conference during the Nordic Summit in the Finnish capital Helsinki. "

We are fighting on our own territory and defending our villages and cities. We have not attacked Putin. We will leave it to the tribunal."

1627 GMT — Russia's ex-leader Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Zelenskyy

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kiev of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal," said Medvedev.

1340 GMT — Kiev and other Ukrainian regions announce air alerts

Kiev and some central and eastern Ukrainian regions announced air alerts, shortly after the Kremlin accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

A senior Ukrainian presidential official denied the accusation and said it indicated Moscow was preparing a major "terrorist provocation."

1320 GMT — Ukraine says has 'nothing to do' with alleged Kremlin drone attack

Ukraine announced it had "nothing to do" with an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, which Moscow said was a Ukrainian attempt on President Vladimir Putin's life.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said.

"Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims."

1140 GMT — Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin: Russia

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight in a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said Russia reserved the right to retaliate, and hardliners demanded swift retribution against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action," the Kremlin said in a statement.

1100 GMT — Zelenskyy in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise visit to Finland to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.

Zelenskyy is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO's newest member in April, to discuss "Ukraine's defence struggle."

The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Iceland's Katrin Jakobsdottir.

1038 GMT — EU unveils ammo production plan

The European Union has presented a proposal to boost ammunition production in Europe to replace depleted stocks as it arms Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The European Commission put forward draft legislation that would pour $550 million (500 million euros) from the EU budget to increase ammunition production.

EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said he hoped the proposal would become law by the end of next month.

1029 GMT — Curfew, sabotage as Ukraine gears up for offensive

A city near the front line in southern Ukraine has announced a long curfew, and sabotage acts behind Russian lines intensified, as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive against Russian troops.

Kherson, which was re-taken by Ukrainian troops in November, will be under curfew from Friday evening until Monday morning. The city will also be closed for entry and exit.

Regional officials said this was "for law enforcement officers to do their job," but similar long curfews have also been used in the past for troop and arms movements.

0956 GMT — New Zealand increases support for Ukraine

New Zealand has announced increasing its support for Ukraine and extended the deployment of its defence forces for another year. New Zealand also announced approximately over $3.3 million (NZ$5.3 million) of additional humanitarian support for Ukrainians.

In a statement, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Defence Minister Andrew Little said the deployment of 95 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel training and supporting Ukrainian armed forces has now been extended until June 30, 2024.

"For more than a year, New Zealand has stood with the people of Ukraine as they have been subject to a brutal, unrelenting, and illegal invasion by Russia," Hipkins said during his visit to the Salisbury Plain Army Training Area outside of London, where NZDF personnel are based.

0949 GMT — Kremlin: Russia, UN will keep talking over Black Sea grain deal

The Kremlin has announced Russia would continue talks with the United Nations and other parties to the Black Sea grain deal, and that Moscow would not do anything to harm its own interests.

On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The Russian side will continue contacts with both UN and other representatives, in the hope that the terms of the deal will be fulfilled after all." He added: "Of course, Russia will not do anything further that will be contrary to its interests."

Russia complains that its own food and fertiliser exports are still facing significant obstacles. It has in recent weeks repeatedly cast doubt on whether it will renew the Turkish-brokered deal, which facilitates agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine via the Black Sea.

0904 GMT — Huge fires at oil depots in Russia and Ukraine

Oil depots were ablaze in both Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday as both sides escalated a drone war targeting infrastructure ahead of Kiev's planned spring counter-offensive to try to end Moscow's all-out invasion.

Scores of firefighters battled a huge fire that Russian authorities blamed on a Ukrainian drone crashing into an oil terminal on Russia's side of the bridge it built to occupied Crimea.

In Ukraine, a fuel depot was also on fire after a suspected Russian drone strike on the central city of Kropyvnytskyi.

0900 GMT — Civilians killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian hypermarket

At least three civilians have been killed in a Russian attack on a hypermarket in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and the Interior Ministry said.

Five civilians were also wounded in the attack, they said.

The prosecutor's office said that, according to initial information, Russian forces had attacked the city with artillery.

0738 GMT — Russia's FSB says 7 Ukrainian agents arrested in Crimea

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said it arrested seven people connected with Ukrainian intelligence and accused them of planning "a series of high-profile sabotage and terrorist acts" in Russian-annexed Crimea.

In a statement, the FSB said the group had planned attacks against Russian-installed officials including local governor Sergei Aksyonov. It said it had seized explosives identical to those used to attack railways in the peninsula in February.

In a statement, Aksyonov said the same group was behind both alleged incidents. He claimed, without providing evidence, that there was no doubt that the Ukrainian government was behind them.