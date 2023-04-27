The Biden administration has sanctioned Russia's domestic security service, Federal Security Service (FSB), accusing it of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans overseas, senior administration officials said.

Thursday's announcement was the first rollout of new sanctions authorities established last year by President Joe Biden for use against those holding Americans unjustly captive.

Still, the sanctions are largely symbolic, since the FSB is already under sweeping existing sanctions for an array of allegedly malevolent behaviour — from election interference, Russia's military operation in Ukraine and alleged support for terrorist activity.

Senior administration officials declined to specify which detentions specifically underpinned the sanctions, saying they were a response to a pattern of actions in unjustly holding Americans both currently and in the past. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the thinking behind the sanctions.

They noted that Thursday's actions were in the works well before the arrest last month of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia, whose imprisonment was swiftly deemed unjust by the US government.

"Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions," a senior administration official briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity said.

According to reports, the US is also imposing sanctions against Iranian entities.