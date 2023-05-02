Live blog: Second Russian train hit by explosive device near Ukraine border
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 435th day.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
An explosive device has derailed a Russian freight train in a region bordering Ukraine for a second straight day ahead of an expected counteroffensive by Kiev.
Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's western Bryansk region, said the train was derailed by an "unidentified explosive device."
He said it went off at Snezhetskaya station, outside the regional hub of Bryansk, a city of around 370,000 people near the Ukraine and Belarus borders.
"A locomotive and several wagons of the train derailed," he said, adding that there were no casualties.
On Monday, a similar explosion caused a train to derail and catch fire near Unecha, in the same region but closer to the Ukraine border.
2112 GMT — US envoy urges Brazil to back Ukraine over 'bully' Russia
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, has met Brazil's foreign minister and the wife of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva although not the leftist leader himself.
Speaking to international relations students at the University of Brasilia, the US envoy said that Ukraine's struggle was about defending democracy.
"They are fighting against a bully that thought it was OK to invade a country, take their territory and kill their people and rape their women," she said.
"What's the next country — what other bully will think that they can do the same thing?
"We can't let Russia win in Ukraine, because Ukraine is fighting for the rights of people all over the world," she said.
She noted that Brazil has voted at the United Nations to condemn Russia's invasion of Russia, an implicit contrast with other developing world powers that have stayed neutral, notably India and South Africa.
"We encourage countries to engage on issues related to finding a solution to the war, but it is important that as they do that they have to engage with Ukraine," she told reporters at the foreign ministry.
1947 GMT — US to announce new military aid package to Ukraine
The United States plans to announce a new $300 million military aid package for Ukraine that will for the first time include a short-range air-launched rocket, two US officials said.
The Hydra 70 is an air-launched unguided rocket made by General Dynamics. The rockets are typically launched from pods attached to aircraft.
The package includes 155-mm Howitzer cannons, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
In addition, HIMARS and Howitzer cannon ammunition, TOW anti-tank missiles and mortars will be sent, the officials said.
Demolition equipment and trucks are another part of the package, they said. They warned the package was still being finalised and could change.
The package would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, which authorises the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.