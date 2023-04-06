1340 GMT — Xi calls for resuming Ukraine peace talks as soon as possible

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to him to "bring Russia to its senses," but Xi gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin's diplomatic partner to press for a settlement.

Xi gave no sign China, which declared it had a "no limits friendship" with Moscow before last year's offensive, had changed its stance since calling for peace talks in February.

"Peace talks should resume as soon as possible," Xi said. He called on other governments to avoid doing anything that might "make the crisis deteriorate or even get out of control."

However, Kremlin has said it saw no "prospect" for China to mediate the Ukraine conflict and that it had "no other way" than to press on with its offensive.

1338 GMT — Greece to send more arms to Ukraine, but sets limits

Greece has pledged military assistance to Ukraine for “as long as it takes” but officials cautioned that the country needs to keep much of its Russian-made weaponry for its own defensive needs.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov visited Athens Thursday as part of regular meetings with officials from NATO countries.

He was promised more artillery and small arms ammunition shipments, access to Greek hospitals for wounded military personnel and additional Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicles.

Greece "will provide every support to Ukraine at this very important, crucial stage of the war,” Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said during a joint appearance with Reznikov.

1229 GMT — Kremlin sees no prospect of Chinese mediation on Ukraine

The comments came as Macron was in Beijing to try to dissuade China from supporting Moscow's campaign.

"Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement," he said.

1212 GMT — Lithuanian lawmakers adopt motion on need to invite Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's parliament has adopted a resolution underlining the need to invite Ukraine to join NATO.

The resolution passed unanimously with the votes of 129 lawmakers present in the chamber, according to a statement by the legislature, also known as Seimas.

It also outlined Lithuania's five objectives in hosting the upcoming NATO heads of state summit scheduled for July 11-12 in the capital Vilnius.

The resolution called for Lithuania to "fully support Ukraine with practical measures, including NATO's political support, recognising that it is necessary to invite Ukraine to become a NATO member state at the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius."