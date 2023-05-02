Live blog: Several injured by Russian strikes on Ukraine frontlines

At least six people have been injured in Ukraine's frontline regions in overnight strikes by Russia.

"On May 1, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Siversk," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Kyrylenko also said Ukrainian officials could not confirm the exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovas, as they are under Russian control.

Separately, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that two people were injured in the village of Kutsurub due to another Russian strike.

"After the shelling, there is no electricity, gas, water, or internet in the settlement," Kim said, also noting that mortar fire was reported in the southern town of Ochakiv but that there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, the military administration in the southern Kherson region said on Telegram that settlements in the region had been shelled 71 times in the past day, 11 of which hit the regional center. The statement added that two people were injured.