Live blog: Several injured by Russian strikes on Ukraine frontlines
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 434th day.
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
At least six people have been injured in Ukraine's frontline regions in overnight strikes by Russia.
"On May 1, the Russians injured two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kramatorsk and Siversk," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Kyrylenko also said Ukrainian officials could not confirm the exact number of victims in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovas, as they are under Russian control.
Separately, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that two people were injured in the village of Kutsurub due to another Russian strike.
"After the shelling, there is no electricity, gas, water, or internet in the settlement," Kim said, also noting that mortar fire was reported in the southern town of Ochakiv but that there were no casualties.
Meanwhile, the military administration in the southern Kherson region said on Telegram that settlements in the region had been shelled 71 times in the past day, 11 of which hit the regional center. The statement added that two people were injured.
0857 GMT - Talks on Black Sea grain export deal set for Wednesday
Talks on the Türkiye and UN-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain are scheduled for tomorrow, with all sides in the negotiations involved, a senior Ukrainian source who declined to be named has said.
Russia, however, has signalled it will not allow the deal agreed last July to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.
Andrey Ledenev, a minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in the United States, said in a post published on the embassy's Telegram messaging app that there had been no progress in removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.
Ledenev reiterated accusations that the deadlock is a result of the "sanction strategy" of the United States and its Western allies against Moscow, which include restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries.
0456 GMT - Ukrainian forces shell village in Russia's Bryansk region
Ukrainian forces have reportedly shelled a village in the Russian Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said in a social media post, a day after an explosion derailed a freight train in the region.
"In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodubsky municipal district." Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on his Telegram channel.
"There were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in one of the households. All emergency services are on site." Reuters news agency was not able to independently verify the report.
2256 GMT - Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defence ties
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed long-term defence cooperation.
"For as long as it takes. That's how long we're going to provide Ukraine with support," Trudeau tweeted, following a phone call with Zelenskyy.
"You have my word," he told the Ukraine leader. "Canada will continue to be there with military, humanitarian, and financial aid."
Zelenskyy, also in a tweet, said they had discussed "the programme of long-term defence cooperation".
Last month Canada sent eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help the war-torn country fend off Russia's offensive.
Ottawa has committed more than $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year, including armoured vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzers and munitions as well as the Leopard 2 tanks.
