Monday, April 10, 2023

Thousands of protesters took part in traditional Easter rallies in various German cities to call for peace in Ukraine.

In the northern German city of Hamburg, around 1,500 participants gathered for the “Prevent the Third World War” rally.

The Hamburger Forum, which organized the rally, called on the German government to stop arms deliveries to Ukraine, and step up diplomatic efforts to achieve an immediate cease-fire between Kiev and Moscow.

In Frankfurt, around 4,000 people took to the streets, calling for peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Follow more updates👇

2108 GMT - US urges Russia to free 'wrongfully detained' American journalist



The United States officially determined that Russia had wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and urged his immediate release, stepping up pressure on his behalf.

The formal decision by the State Department on Gershkovich, who was taken into custody on March 29, was unusually swift and indicated the seriousness attached by Washington to the case, the first time Moscow has accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

2012 GMT - 75 percent of Bakhmut controlled by Russia - pro-Moscow official

The pro-Russian head of the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, has claimed that more than 75 percent of the city of Bakhmut is under the control of Russian forces.

“I can say with absolute certainty, that more than 75 percent of the city is under the control of our units,” Denis Pushilin told state-run Rossiya-24 TV channel after his visit, though he cautioned it was too early to talk about Bakhmut’s fall.

Pushilin awarded medals to fighters belonging to Russia’s private Wagner mercenary group fighting in Bakhmut, praising them for showing “what the Russian spirit is, what the Russian weapon is”.

1936 GMT - Kremlin critic facing 25 years in jail strikes defiant tone

Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza said on Monday he stood by all of his political statements, including against the Ukraine offensive, that led him to face 25 years in jail.

“I subscribe to every word that I have said, that I am incriminated for today,” Kara-Murza said, citing his fight against the Ukraine offensive and President Vladimir Putin.

“Not only do I not repent for any of it – I am proud of it,” he said in his last words to the court, which were published on journalist Alexei Venediktov’s Telegram channel.

Kara-Murza, 41, is accused of several charges including treason, spreading false information about the Russian Army.

A letter calling for his release was signed by many Russian journalists who have fled the country.

1528 GMT – Ukraine and Russia swap more than 200 POWs

Ukraine had released 106 Russian prisoners of war (POWs) in exchange for 100 Ukrainians, both countries say.

In a Telegram post, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said the released Ukrainians included defenders of the southeastern city of Mariupol and its Azovstal steel plant, captured in the war’s opening months.

The Russian news outlet Tass reported the Ministry of Defence saying in a statement, “On April 10, as a result of the negotiation process, 106 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime, who were in mortal danger in captivity.”

The POWs will be sent to Moscow, where they will be given medical treatment and rehabilitation, the ministry said.

1340 GMT – Ukraine seeks visit by Indian PM Modi, deputy foreign minister says



Ukraine would like India to be engaged and involved in helping resolve its conflict with Russia “to a great extent”, its first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova has said.

Dzhaparova arrived on Monday for a four-day visit to New Delhi, the first time a Ukrainian minister has travelled to India since Russia’s full-scale offensive in Ukraine in February last year.

She is expected to hold talks with officials from India’s ministry of external affairs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs and culture. She will also meet India’s deputy national security adviser, Vikram Misri.

India’s newspaper The Hindu reported that Dzhaparova would call on India to send a “strong message for peace” to Vladimir Putin, who will visit India in July for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Dzhaparova added that Ukraine expected India, which holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year, to invite Kiev officials to participate in G20 events and intensify political dialogue.