Russian missile strikes have hit several Ukrainian cities overnight, killing at least two in the city of Dnipro, officials said.

Missiles "killed civilians again in the city of Dnipro", the city mayor said on Telegram, adding: "A young woman and a three-year-old child died."

Pictures on social media showed an apartment building ablaze early in the central Ukrainian town of Uman, and police in the region said emergency services were operating.

The pictures, posted on various news and other websites, showed flames shooting out from a heavily damaged building in the town. Parts of the building had collapsed.

Zoya Vovk, a police spokesperson in the surrounding region, said emergency teams were operating. There were no details of casualties.

