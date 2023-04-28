Live blog: Toddler killed as 'Russian strikes' hit several Ukrainian cities
The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 430th day.
Friday, April 28, 2023
Russian missile strikes have hit several Ukrainian cities overnight, killing at least two in the city of Dnipro, officials said.
Missiles "killed civilians again in the city of Dnipro", the city mayor said on Telegram, adding: "A young woman and a three-year-old child died."
Pictures on social media showed an apartment building ablaze early in the central Ukrainian town of Uman, and police in the region said emergency services were operating.
The pictures, posted on various news and other websites, showed flames shooting out from a heavily damaged building in the town. Parts of the building had collapsed.
Zoya Vovk, a police spokesperson in the surrounding region, said emergency teams were operating. There were no details of casualties.
For more updates👇
0059 GMT — Ukraine allies sent 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks: NATO
NATO allies and partner countries have delivered more than 98 percent of the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine during Russia's invasion and war, the military alliance's chief has said, giving Kiev a bigger punch as it contemplates launching a counteroffensive.
Along with more than 1,550 armoured vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment, Ukraine's allies have sent “vast amounts of ammunition” and also trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian brigades, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
More than 30,000 troops are estimated to make up the new brigades. Some NATO partner countries, such as Sweden and Australia, have also provided armoured vehicles.
"This will put Ukraine in a strong position to continue to retake occupied territory,” Stolte nberg told reporters in Brussels.
0114 GMT — Ukraine envoy says UN not perfect, but proved effective
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said there may be no other country in the world where citizens pay such heed to debates at the UN General Assembly or Security Council about their nation.
"The United Nations is clearly not perfect," he said, recalling decisions even dating back to its founding in 1945.
"We should not really have illusions about the United Nations. That's true. On the other hand, do we have an alternative to the United Nations? No," Kyslytsya said.
The envoy cited the many resolutions in the General Assembly calling for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. The last vote, near the February anniversary of the invasion, saw 141 nations vote in favour, seven against and 32 abstaining.
"It was a very serious blow against Russia, that was already spreading this narrative that the world (was) tired, that the world lost interest in that war," he said.
Even with such achievements in his nation's favor, Kyslytsya offered an evaluation of UN shortcomings and said he remains optimistic.