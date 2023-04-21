1826 GMT — Minister: Ukraine will beat Russia in war of technologies

As Ukrainian and Russian troops fight conventional battles on the front lines, Europe’s first major war of the internet age has also sparked a war of technology as both sides vie for the advantage with their drones and satellite communications.

While the two sides have kept pace with one another thus far, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he was confident his country had the motivation and abilities to out-innovate Russia in the end.

He said the government was planning investments in new technology projects to encourage further competition and innovation. “In this technology war we will surely win,” he said. “Even if fewer than 50-60 percent of supported projects will give some result, it can be decisive on the battlefield.”

1648 GMT — Washington, allies will step up supplying air defence systems to Ukraine

Washington and its allies will step up supplying air defence systems to Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said following the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

“What Ukraine needs most urgently is ground-based air defence capability,” Austin told a news conference, adding that they will do everything to provide these systems.

“I have to applaud the work that our partners are doing. I believe that we can still do more, and I'm asking them to do more, and I believe that they will respond,” he said.

Modern fighter jets were still on Kiev's "wish list", Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov insisted after the talks, saying: "I am sure that we will have modern, NATO-standard... fighter jets as a part of air defence systems."

Allies have so far stopped short of sending Western-made fighter jets to Ukraine, focussing on protecting Ukraine from incoming Russian rocket attacks with anti-air missiles.

1638 GMT — US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tanks

The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as it continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield as quickly as possible, according to US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

31 tanks will reportedly arrive at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany at the end of May, and the troops will begin training a couple of weeks later, for about 10 weeks.

The training tanks will not be the ones given to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia. Instead, 31 M1A1 battle tanks are being refurbished in the United States, and those will go to the frontlines when they are ready.