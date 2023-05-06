Live blog: Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 438th day.
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Ukraine's air force has claimed to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kiev using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile had been intercepted in an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine is known to have used the Patriot defence systems.
“Yes, we shot down the ‘unique’ Kinzhal,” Oleshchuk wrote. “It happened during the night time attack on May 4 in the skies of the Kiev region.”
Oleshchuk said the Kh-47 missile was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from the Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile.
0846 GMT — Poland to call for EU sanctions on imports of Russian farm products
Poland will demand European Union sanctions on imports of Russian farm products, its ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados was quoted as saying by PAP news agency.
"Europe isn't threatened by disruptions in supply chain of farm products now, contrary, we have a problem of surpluses. We are resolving a problem of increased imports of farm products from Ukraine," Sados said, according to PAP.
The European Commission earlier this week set restrictions until June 5 on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply of these commodities in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
2300 GMT — Zelenskyy discusses funding with BlackRock to rebuild Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the management of BlackRock, world's largest asset management company based in New York, to discuss creating an investment fund to restore the economy of Ukraine.
The fund's main goal would be attracting private and public capital for implementing large-scale business projects in the war-torn country.
"This will be a strong signal of strengthening the investment climate. It is important not only for our people, our society, but also for business, entrepreneurs abroad," Zelenskyy said.
"Since the very first days of independence, we have not had such huge investment cases in Ukraine. We are proud that we can initiate such a process."
During the meeting, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy signed an agreement with BlackRock Financial Market Advisory on providing support services to the Ukraine Development Fund.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu instructs to ensure troops had all weapons they needed after bitterly criticised by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who accused him of starving Wagner forces of ammunition and support. Dasha Chernyshova has more pic.twitter.com/J92W0NOJvq— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 6, 2023
2243 GMT — EU approves allocation of over $1.1B for military aid for Ukraine
The European Council has agreed on $1.1 billion support for ammunition and missiles for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility [EPF].
"The assistance measure will finance the provision t o the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry," it said.
The Council noted that these efforts prove once again that the EU "remains steadfast" in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending it against Russia.
"Today's decision is another major step to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces need substantial amounts of ammunition to defend the Ukrainian people and territory," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"Together with the previous decision to swiftly provide ammunition from existing stocks, we are committing €2 billion [$2.2 billion] to this purpose, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to €5.6 billion [$6.2 billion]," he added.
2243 GMT — Engineers reduce risk of dam bursting near Russian-held nuclear plant
Engineers have reduced the risk of a dam bursting and damaging a large Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, a senior Russian official was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of energy engineering firm Rosenergoatom, said specialists had begun discharging water from the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, according to TASS.
"As we anticipated, a technical solution to the problem has been found," Karchaa told TASS, quoting regional officials in Kherson region, where the dam is located.
"A gate of the Kakhovka hydropower plant has been opened and repair works have begun at the Kakhovka canal. Pumps and pipes are being repaired. Water is being discharged. The risks of flooding have reduced considerably."
The risk would be eliminated once water levels returned to normal, Karchaa said.
He had earlier told TASS that a possible breach of the dam owing to high water levels could flood the cable line for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant further east and cause nuclear safety risks.