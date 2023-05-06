Live blog: Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot

0846 GMT — Poland to call for EU sanctions on imports of Russian farm products

Poland will demand European Union sanctions on imports of Russian farm products, its ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados was quoted as saying by PAP news agency.

"Europe isn't threatened by disruptions in supply chain of farm products now, contrary, we have a problem of surpluses. We are resolving a problem of increased imports of farm products from Ukraine," Sados said, according to PAP.

The European Commission earlier this week set restrictions until June 5 on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease the excess supply of these commodities in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

2300 GMT — Zelenskyy discusses funding with BlackRock to rebuild Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the management of BlackRock, world's largest asset management company based in New York, to discuss creating an investment fund to restore the economy of Ukraine.

The fund's main goal would be attracting private and public capital for implementing large-scale business projects in the war-torn country.

"This will be a strong signal of strengthening the investment climate. It is important not only for our people, our society, but also for business, entrepreneurs abroad," Zelenskyy said.

"Since the very first days of independence, we have not had such huge investment cases in Ukraine. We are proud that we can initiate such a process."

During the meeting, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy signed an agreement with BlackRock Financial Market Advisory on providing support services to the Ukraine Development Fund.