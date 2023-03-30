1743 GMT — Russia seeks new arms deal with North Korea, US says

Russia is seeking to broker a new deal with North Korea to purchase additional weapons in exchange for food as it seeks to aid its ongoing offensive against Ukraine, the US has said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the over year-long war has "forced" Russia to turn "to rogue regimes to try to obtain weapons and equipment to support its military operations" in Ukraine.

"That's in part because of the sweeping sanctions and export controls that we've imposed," he told reporters on a virtual briefing. "We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine. And we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea."

1742 GMT — Ukraine controls a third of Bakhmut: presidency adviser

Ukraine controls only a third of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen the longest battle of the Russian offensive, an advisor to Ukraine's presidency has said.

"Bakhmut is one-third controlled by Ukraine, as international observers have established," Sergiy Leshchenko said in a briefing broadcast by the presidency's Telegram channel.

He denied however that the city was surrounded by Russian forces despite recent claims from a Russian aide in the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, that it was "practically surrounded".

1647 GMT — Russia's Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription: Tass agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service, Tass news agency has said.

Last September Putin signed an order calling up 120,000 people for the autumn campaign. At the time, Tass quoted the defence ministry as saying the conscription was not in any way related to the special military operation, Russia's official term for the war in Ukraine.

All men in Russia are required to carry out a year's military service between the ages of 18 and 27, or equivalent training while in higher education.

On average, in recent years, around 130,000 people have been called up in each of the spring and autumn campaigns, Tass said.

1550 GMT — Belarus concerned over deployment of NATO troops near border

Belarus has said the deployment of NATO troops near its border with neighbouring countries signifies an “irresponsible escalation” amid the continuing war in neighbouring Ukraine.

“Deployment of fresh NATO’s troops near the Belarus’ border & further Alliance’s enlargement in Northern Europe are an irresponsible escalation and key factors threatening European security,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on its English-language Twitter account.

The statement came in response to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying on Twitter that Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean "an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security."