1806 GMT — EU sanctions Russia's Wagner group for activities in Ukraine

Wagner, which is leading Russian battles to try to capture the Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, had already been placed in February on another EU sanctions list for violating human rights and "destabilising" countries in Africa.

The European Council, representing the 27 EU member states, said the new sanctions listing "completes" the previous one.

Wagner, it said, was added anew to the list "for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

That Wagner is twice-listed "underscores the international dimension and gravity of the group's activities, as well as its destabilising impact on the countries where it is active," the council said in a statement.

1646 GMT — Kiev says borders must be restored, must join NATO

All Ukrainian cities and Crimea must be part of Ukraine again and a real peace will come by restoring the country's borders, Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said.

"There is no difference between...any Ukrainian city, they all must and will be Ukraine again," he said, speaking via a video link at a Black Sea security conference in Bucharest.

1640 GMT — Russian mine explodes near control room at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ukraine

Ukraine claimed that a Russian mine exploded near the control room of the fourth power unit at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

“The Russian occupiers continue to turn the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base, mining the perimeter around the station. And these actions cannot but have consequences. According to sources, an explosion rang out near the engine room of the 4th power unit,” a statement by the administration of the city of Enerhodar said on Telegram.

The statement further claimed that the sounds of the explosion were heard by Ukrainian nuclear workers who continue to work at the plant, but that Russians tried to "pacify" the workers and quickly “cover their tracks” so that experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not see.

“Europe's largest nuclear facility continues to suffer from the arbitrariness of the Russian military and their henchmen, while Ukrainian personnel are desperately trying to maintain the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent,” the statement concluded.

Russia and the IAEA have yet to respond to the claims.

1629 GMT — Serbia's president denies sales of military equipment to Ukraine

Serbia never sold weapons or ammunition to Ukraine or Russia, although Serbian arms might have reached the battlefield via third countries, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

He spoke a day after Reuters reported that according to a classified Pentagon document, Belgrade had agreed to supply arms to Kiev, which is fighting a Russian attack, or sent them already.

"Serbia has not and will not export weapons to Ukraine," Vucic told reporters, adding that it equally "has not and will not" export arms or ammunition to Russia, its traditional ally. "There's no document that can prove that," he said.

He further said he was "quite certain" that Serbian ammunition would appear "on one side or the other in the battlefield" in Ukraine, after having been exported to Türkiye, Spain or the Czech Republic.

"They saw one shell (in Ukraine), one bullet. So what, and where else would they appear? There are several war zones around the world."

"Ammunition is used in wars for killing people," Vucic said.