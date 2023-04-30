Live blog: Ukraine says it controls key supply route into Bakhmut
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 432nd day.
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson has said, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.
"For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life,' as well as about constant fire control over it," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said in an interview with local news website Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.
"Yes, it is really difficult there ... [but] the defence forces have not allowed the Russians to 'cut off' our logistics."
Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said that his forces have advanced some 100 to 150 metres in Bakhmut, leaving just under three square km of the city in Ukrainian hands.
"It would have had been five times fewer if we had more ammunition," Prigozh in said in an audio statement published on the Telegram messaging app of his press service.
"If the shortage of ammunition is not replenished, then ... most likely, we will be forced to withdraw part of the units," Prigozhin said, quoting a letter he said was sent to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, giving an April 28 deadline.
2212 GMT – Russia says Ukraine shelling killed civilians in Bryansk region
Two civilians have been killed as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region evening, a local governor said.
"According to preliminary information, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services continue to work at the scene."
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian offensive in Ukraine.
2042 GMT — Russia must be held accountable for all it has done: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his address the search and rescue operations in Uman was completed, adding that "six children lost their lives in this attack on Uman, a total of 23 people died."
Zelenskyy also said he was preparing new sanction decisions against companies and individuals involved in the "terrorists' defence industry and against foreign entities, which supplies help Russia extend this aggression."
"Our decisions will be made public soon," he said.