Live blog: Ukraine says it controls key supply route into Bakhmut

Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson has said, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.

"For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life,' as well as about constant fire control over it," Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukrainian troops in the east, said in an interview with local news website Dzerkalo Tyzhnia.

"Yes, it is really difficult there ... [but] the defence forces have not allowed the Russians to 'cut off' our logistics."