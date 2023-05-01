Live blog: Ukrainian air defences 'shoot down' 15 Russian missiles
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 433rd day.
Monday, May 1, 2023
Ukrainian air defence crews have destroyed 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russian forces in the early hours of Monday morning, the military said, as air raid sirens blared across the country for more than three hours.
"Around 1130 GMT (2:30 am local time), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, read.
It added that 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.
Kiev's city officials wrote on the Telegram messaging app that all missiles directed at the capital were destroyed.
"According to (preliminary information), no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded," the city administration said.
Air defence systems were also called into action to shield the Kiev region, which is a separate administrative entity from the city, from Russian missiles, officials said.
0436 GMT - Oil depot fire part of Ukraine's preparation for counter-offensive - military
Undermining Russia's logistics is one of the elements of preparation for the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman has said, after a fire destroyed a large Russian fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea.
While not directly admitting to striking the fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine's military command said that "a fire" destroyed 10 oil tanks with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes.
The city's Moscow-backed governor blamed Ukraine and later said the fire had been put out before a disaster occurred.
Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern command, said the fire has cause a great deal of "anxiety" in the Russian military.
0140 GMT - Kiev region comes under Russian missile attacks - officials
Air defence systems were repelling missile attacks in the early morning in the Kiev region, local authorities have said, after air raid alerts were issued throughout all of Ukraine by emergency services.
"Air defences are at work!" Kiev's regional administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app, after reports of explosions heard in the region.
"Keep calm! Stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!"
Ukrainian media also reported blasts in the Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions.