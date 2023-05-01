Live blog: Ukrainian air defences 'shoot down' 15 Russian missiles

Monday, May 1, 2023

Ukrainian air defence crews have destroyed 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russian forces in the early hours of Monday morning, the military said, as air raid sirens blared across the country for more than three hours.

"Around 1130 GMT (2:30 am local time), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, read.

It added that 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.

Kiev's city officials wrote on the Telegram messaging app that all missiles directed at the capital were destroyed.

"According to (preliminary information), no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded," the city administration said.

Air defence systems were also called into action to shield the Kiev region, which is a separate administrative entity from the city, from Russian missiles, officials said.

For more updates 👇

0436 GMT - Oil depot fire part of Ukraine's preparation for counter-offensive - military

Undermining Russia's logistics is one of the elements of preparation for the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman has said, after a fire destroyed a large Russian fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

While not directly admitting to striking the fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine's military command said that "a fire" destroyed 10 oil tanks with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes.

The city's Moscow-backed governor blamed Ukraine and later said the fire had been put out before a disaster occurred.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern command, said the fire has cause a great deal of "anxiety" in the Russian military.