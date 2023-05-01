Live blog: Ukrainian counterattacks oust Russians from positions in Bakhmut

Monday, May 1, 2023

Ukrainian counterattacks have ousted Russian forces from some positions in the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, but the situation remains "difficult", a top Ukrainian general said.

During the past few months the battle for Bakhmut has become the centre of a conflict that has seen little shift in front lines since late last year, leaving both sides looking for a breakthrough.

"The situation is quite difficult," said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of ground forces, in a statement on Telegram.

"At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions."

0854 GMT - 34 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine: official

Russian missile attacks across Ukraine have wounded 34 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, including children, regional authorities said.

"There are already 34 wounded due to a missile attack on the Pavlograd district," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on social media.

"Five of them are children. The youngest is a girl and only eight years old," Lysak said.

0552 GMT - Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's Kherson

Russian strikes killed one person and wounded three others in the Ukrainian region of Kherson, a regional official said.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 39 shellings, firing 163 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson 8 times," said Oleksandr Prokudin, of the military administration for Kherson, in Ukraine's south.

"As a result of Russian aggression, one person died and three others, including a child, were injured."

Russia still controls part of the Kherson region, having withdrawn from the eponymous regional capital last November.

0436 GMT - Oil depot fire part of Ukraine's preparation for counter-offensive - military

Undermining Russia's logistics is one of the elements of preparation for the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, a Ukrainian military spokeswoman has said, after a fire destroyed a large Russian fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

While not directly admitting to striking the fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine's military command said that "a fire" destroyed 10 oil tanks with a capacity of about 40,000 tonnes.

The city's Moscow-backed governor blamed Ukraine and later said the fire had been put out before a disaster occurred.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern command, said the fire has cause a great deal of "anxiety" in the Russian military.

0208 GMT - Ukrainian air defences 'shoot down' 15 Russian missiles

Ukrainian air defence crews have destroyed 15 out of 18 missiles launched by Russian forces in the early hours of Monday morning, the military said, as air raid sirens blared across the country for more than three hours.

"Around 1130 GMT (2:30 am local time), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, read.

It added that 15 out of the 18 missiles launched had been destroyed.

Kiev's city officials wrote on the Telegram messaging app that all missiles directed at the capital were destroyed.

"According to (preliminary information), no casualties among the civilian population and no destruction of residential facilities or infrastructure have been recorded," the city administration said.