Sunday, April 23, 2023

Ukrainian military forces have successfully established positions on the eastern side of the Dnieper River, according to a new analysis, giving rise to speculations that the advances could be an early sign of Kiev's long-awaited spring counteroffensive.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported that geolocated footage from pro-Kremlin military bloggers indicated that Ukrainian troops had established a foothold near the town of Oleshky, along with “stable supply lines” to their positions.

Analysts widely believe that if Ukraine goes ahead with a spring counteroffensive, a major goal would be to break through the land corridor between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, which would necessitate crossing the Dnieper River in the country's south.

While neither confirming nor denying the ISW report, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Operational Command South, said only that details of military operations in the Dnieper delta couldn't be disclosed for operational and security reasons and called for patience.

The Kremlin-installed head of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, denied that Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Dnieper, saying Russian forces are “in full control” of the area.

After more than a year since the Russian invasion, recent fighting has become a war of attrition, with neither side able to gain momentum. But Ukraine has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies, and new troops freshly trained in the West, giving rise to growing anticipation of a counteroffensive.

1640 GMT - Anger as Chinese envoy questions post-Soviet nations

China's ambassador to France has sparked anger in eastern Europe and Ukraine while drawing a rebuke from Paris and the European Union after questioning the sovereignty of post-Soviet countries.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell branded the remarks "unacceptable" in the latest sign of indignation in Europe, tweeting: "The EU can only suppose these declarations do not represent China's official policy".

The foreign ministers of Baltic countries Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, all former Soviet republics which joined the EU after independence, condemned the comments from Lu.