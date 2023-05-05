Live blog: Wagner to pull fighters from Bakhmut over ammo shortage
Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 437th day.
Friday, May 5, 2023
The head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has said he would pull his fighters from the front line in Ukraine because of ammunition shortages, berating army chiefs in a grisly video.
"On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on Telegram.
"I will pull out Wagner units from Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they are facing a senseless death," he said, adding that he was waiting for "orders to leave Bakhmut".
Wagner fighters have taken a leading role in Russia's campaign in Ukraine, spearheading the months-long fight to capture Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine -- the longest and bloodiest battle so far.
0845 GMT — Drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge: Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington's awareness and warned Russia would respond with "concrete actions".
"It's clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kiev could not have carried out (the attack)," Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.
On Wednesday Russia said it had thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin, in what it said was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"We will respond with concrete actions," Lavrov said.
0655 GMT — New drone attack causes fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery
A drone attack on the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia, the second in as many days, has caused a fire, TASS news agency reported, citing emergency services.
Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also reported that there were no casualties following the incident, while the fire had been put out.
It was not immediately clear, who was behind the incident. Ukrainian officials do not usually claim responsibility for such attacks inside Russia's territory.
0237 GMT — Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, UN technical personnel to discuss grain deal
Technical personnel from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN will meet in Istanbul to discuss the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire later this month, said the Turkish defence minister.
"Before the meeting of the deputy (defence) ministers, it became necessary to hold a meeting with technical personnel from the UN, Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine," Hulusi Akar said.
"This meeting will be held tomorrow. After this meeting, there will be a meeting of the deputy ministers next week," Akar said in the province of Kayseri in central Türkiye.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, says his forces will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition pic.twitter.com/5Bw1GeGK1x— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 5, 2023
2345 GMT — China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis: FM Qin Gang
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said Beijing will persist in promoting peace talks for the Ukraine crisis and is "willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis", a Foreign Ministry statement said.
The statement referred to Qin's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa, India.
2200 GMT — Zelenskyy vows to defeat 'Russian evil' in Netherlands tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Dutch Royal Air Force base in the Netherlands and thanked both Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren for their support for Kiev.
"Here and now, we see what help is and what life protection is. This is the most honourable mission — to do everything for life to prevail," Zelenskyy said.
"All this brings victory closer, our common victory. We will defeat the Russian evil and protect our freedom, our common European way of life."
Ollongren emphasised that the Netherlands will continue to help the Ukrainian people in their efforts to repel Russian aggression.
"We will continue to make a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities. Now and in the future, for as long as it takes," she said.
2054 GMT — Ukraine downs its own drone in Kiev
The Ukrainian air force has said it downed its own drone that lost control over Kiev, after a series of explosions shook the capital.
At the time of the explosions, the AFP news agency journalists saw a drone that air defence was attempting to shoot down, while the Kiev city military administration said "air defence is at work."
Journalists saw a cloud of black smoke in the air, just as the Kiev city military administration announced the air raid alert was over.
Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "firefighters put out a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey shopping centre" in the Solomyansky district.
The fire spread over 50 square metres and caused some superficial damage, but no victims were reported, Klitschko said.