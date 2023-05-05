Live blog: Wagner to pull fighters from Bakhmut over ammo shortage

The head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has said he would pull his fighters from the front line in Ukraine because of ammunition shortages, berating army chiefs in a grisly video.

"On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement on Telegram.

"I will pull out Wagner units from Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they are facing a senseless death," he said, adding that he was waiting for "orders to leave Bakhmut".

Wagner fighters have taken a leading role in Russia's campaign in Ukraine, spearheading the months-long fight to capture Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine -- the longest and bloodiest battle so far.