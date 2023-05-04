Live blog: We're attacking neither Moscow nor Putin — Zelenskyy
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 436th day.
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied claims of attacking Russia or trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.
"We are attacking neither Putin nor Moscow. We are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and cities," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with media after his visit to Finland.
"We cannot use anything anywhere. That is why we did not attack Putin. We will leave it to the tribunal."
Zelenskyy claimed that Putin accuses him of the alleged attack and the assassination attempt because Moscow has "no victories" in Ukraine.
"He can no longer motivate his society and just send the military to their deaths. He can no longer motivate his state. He has no victories on the battlefield," he said.
0056 GMT — Russia reports drone attack on oil refinery
Part of an oil refinery in southern Russia is on fire after a drone attack hit it, TASS news agency cited local emergency services as saying.
TASS said the incident occurred at the Ilsky refinery near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. It cited a source as saying a fuel reservoir was on fire but gave no details.
Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for what Moscow says are frequent drone strikes against infrastructure and military targets, particularly in regions close to Russia.
Last June the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region, bordering Ukraine, suspended operations after two unmanned aerial vehicles attacked its facilities.
2252 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy in surprise visit to Netherlands
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has arrived at Amsterdam's airport for an unannounced visit to The Netherlands, with a trip to the International Criminal Court on his agenda, local media reported.
Dutch news agency ANP said Zelenskyy, making his first visit to the Netherlands, landed at Schiphol airport after attending a Nordic summit in Helsinki.
Zelenskyy will visit the International Criminal Court [ICC], which is based in The Hague, the news agency said.
The Ukrainian president is also expected to deliver a speech in The Hague entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine", according to public broadcaster NOS.
A meeting with Dutch MPs is planned, as well as talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, ANP reported, citing unnamed sources.