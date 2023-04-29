Live blog: Yoon says Seoul considering options over lethal aid to Ukraine
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 431st day.
Saturday, April 29, 2023
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said it was necessary to ensure Russia's offensive in Ukraine does not succeed and that Seoul was considering its options when it came to lethal aid to Kiev.
In a speech at Harvard University's Kennedy School on the fifth day of a state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korean alliance, Yoon said the Russian offensive was a violation of international law and the rights of Ukrainians.
"We should prove that such attempts will never reach success, to block further attempts being made in the future," he said, according to simultaneous translations of his remarks.
Yoon was asked about the possibility of South Korea providing lethal aid to Ukraine, and replied:
"We are closely monitoring the situation that's going on the battlefield in Ukraine and will take proper measures in order to uphold the international norms and international law.
"Right now we are closely monitoring the situation and we are considering various options."
2217 GMT — Putin to be arrested if he visits South Africa: opposition leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he sets foot in South Africa's Western Cape province during an expected visit in August, according to the leader of the province.
"Putin has consistently and violently eroded the freedoms of the Ukrainian people and those in his own country who dare take a principled stand against his brutal actions." Alan Winde, an opposition premier for the Democratic Alliance party [DA] which governs the province, said in a statement.
The International Criminal Court [ICC] issued an arrest warrant last month for Putin who is expected to attend the BRICS conference in Western Cape Province.
BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.
