Live blog: Yoon says Seoul considering options over lethal aid to Ukraine

"Right now we are closely monitoring the situation and we are considering various options."

2217 GMT — Putin to be arrested if he visits South Africa: opposition leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arrested if he sets foot in South Africa's Western Cape province during an expected visit in August, according to the leader of the province.

"Putin has consistently and violently eroded the freedoms of the Ukrainian people and those in his own country who dare take a principled stand against his brutal actions." Alan Winde, an opposition premier for the Democratic Alliance party [DA] which governs the province, said in a statement.

The International Criminal Court [ICC] issued an arrest warrant last month for Putin who is expected to attend the BRICS conference in Western Cape Province.

BRICS is a bloc of emerging economies that includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

