Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said it was absurd Russia had assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), adding this showed the institution's "total bankruptcy".

"Unfortunately, we ... have some obviously absurd and destructive news," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address, adding that Russian shelling had killed a five-month-old boy on Friday.

"And at the same time Russia is chairing the UN Security Council. It's hard to imagine anything that proves more the total bankruptcy of such institutions," he said.

On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the UN's top security body, which rotates every month.

The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

1438 GMT — Protesters face off in Kiev as clergyman's home raided

Protesters have faced off outside a historic monastery in the Ukrainian capital after the home of a leading clergyman was raided by the security services.

Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has been accused of links with Moscow despite renouncing them, was called in for questioning on charges of inciting religious hatred.

TheSecurity Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Pavlo is suspected of "justifying and denying the aggression by the Russian army against Ukraine and of glorifying its members" as well as "violating the equality of citizens on racial, national, regional and religious grounds".