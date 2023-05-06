Live blog: Zelenskyy discusses funding with BlackRock to rebuild Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 438th day.
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the management of BlackRock, world's largest asset management company based in New York, to discuss creating an investment fund to restore the economy of Ukraine.
The fund's main goal would be attracting private and public capital for implementing large-scale business projects in the war-torn country.
"This will be a strong signal of strengthening the investment climate. It is important not only for our people, our society, but also for business, entrepreneurs abroad," Zelenskyy said.
"Since the very first days of independence, we have not had such huge investment cases in Ukraine. We are proud that we can initiate such a process."
During the meeting, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy signed an agreement with BlackRock Financial Market Advisory on providing support services to the Ukraine Development Fund.
2243 GMT — EU approves allocation of over $1.1B for military aid for Ukraine
The European Council has agreed on $1.1 billion support for ammunition and missiles for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility [EPF].
"The assistance measure will finance the provision t o the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry," it said.
The Council noted that these efforts prove once again that the EU "remains steadfast" in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending it against Russia.
"Today's decision is another major step to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces need substantial amounts of ammunition to defend the Ukrainian people and territory," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"Together with the previous decision to swiftly provide ammunition from existing stocks, we are committing €2 billion [$2.2 billion] to this purpose, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to €5.6 billion [$6.2 billion]," he added.
2243 GMT — Engineers reduce risk of dam bursting near Russian-held nuclear plant
Engineers have reduced the risk of a dam bursting and damaging a large Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, a senior Russian official was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.
Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of energy engineering firm Rosenergoatom, said specialists had begun discharging water from the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine, according to TASS.
"As we anticipated, a technical solution to the problem has been found," Karchaa told TASS, quoting regional officials in Kherson region, where the dam is located.
"A gate of the Kakhovka hydropower plant has been opened and repair works have begun at the Kakhovka canal. Pumps and pipes are being repaired. Water is being discharged. The risks of flooding have reduced considerably."
The risk would be eliminated once water levels returned to normal, Karchaa said.
He had earlier told TASS that a possible breach of the dam owing to high water levels could flood the cable line for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant further east and cause nuclear safety risks.