Live blog: Zelenskyy discusses funding with BlackRock to rebuild Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the management of BlackRock, world's largest asset management company based in New York, to discuss creating an investment fund to restore the economy of Ukraine.

The fund's main goal would be attracting private and public capital for implementing large-scale business projects in the war-torn country.

"This will be a strong signal of strengthening the investment climate. It is important not only for our people, our society, but also for business, entrepreneurs abroad," Zelenskyy said.

"Since the very first days of independence, we have not had such huge investment cases in Ukraine. We are proud that we can initiate such a process."

During the meeting, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy signed an agreement with BlackRock Financial Market Advisory on providing support services to the Ukraine Development Fund.