Live blog: Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defence ties
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 434th day.
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed long-term defence cooperation.
"For as long as it takes. That's how long we're going to provide Ukraine with support," Trudeau tweeted, following a phone call with Zelenskyy.
"You have my word," he told the Ukraine leader. "Canada will continue to be there with military, humanitarian, and financial aid."
Zelenskyy, also in a tweet, said they had discussed "the programme of long-term defence cooperation".
Last month Canada sent eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help the war-torn country fend off Russia's offensive.
Ottawa has committed more than $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine over the past year, including armoured vehicles, surface-to-air missiles, howitzers and munitions as well as the Leopard 2 tanks.