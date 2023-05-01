Macron faces Labour Day protests over pension reform law

"This May 1st will be a milestone," said Sophie Binet, leader of the CGT union. "It will serve to say that we will not move on until this (pension) reform is withdrawn."

Macron's popularity has plunged to near record lows hit during the "Yellow Vest" crisis after he stared down trade unions and multi-sector strikes and lifted the retirement age by two years to 64.

The move crystallised anger against a president perceived by many as indifferent to their daily hardships. Macron has been met by boos, pot banging and heckles as he confronts citizens on walkabouts.