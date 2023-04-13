Norway's government has announced that it was expelling 15 Russian diplomats from the country, saying they were suspected of spying while working at the Russian Embassy in Oslo.

Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Thursday that the move was “an important measure to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway, and thereby secure our national interests.”

The Russians declared persona non grata “must leave Norway within a short time," Huitfeldt said, adding: "We will not grant visas to intelligence officers who apply for a visa to Norway.”

The Russian foreign ministry said that it would respond to Norway's expulsion, state-owned news agency TASS reported.