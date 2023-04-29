Poland has seized a high school building near the Russian Embassy in Warsaw meant for the children of diplomats, igniting a harsh reaction from Moscow.

Polish police broke the doors of the school of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw earlier on Saturday, blocked the exits, and gave people who were in the building until 1700GMT (7pm local time) to leave the premises.

In a statement on its website, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Poland's "hostile actions" are a "blatant violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and another encroachment on Russian diplomatic property.

"Such an impudent step by Warsaw, which goes beyond the framework of civilized interstate communication, will not remain without our harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Poland's interests in Russia," the ministry stressed.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova qualified the actions of the Polish authorities as "provocation."

"Official Warsaw has been violating the law for many years: international legislation, bilateral agreements, domestic legislation. Behaves defiantly and unlawfully. What can be described in one word — provocation," Zakharova said.