Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors to migrants

Busy schedule in Hungary visit

Some 50,000 people thronged to hear the pope say Mass on Saturday under tight security at Kossuth Lajos Square, behind the parliament on the banks of the Danube, according to local authorities.

Francis also gave a speech on Saturday to refugees - mostly from neighbouring Ukraine - and poor people at a Budapest church .

On the same day, Francis met Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, a staunch Orban opponent. He also met with bishop Hilarion, who was ousted as head of the Russian church's department for external relations by Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch Kremlin backer.

Francis will deliver his trip's last speech on Sunday at 1400 GMT at a private Catholic university in Budapest.