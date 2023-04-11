Protesters have interrupted French President Emmanuel Macron as he gave a keynote speech about European sovereignty during a state visit to the Netherlands.

The 45-year-old French leader has faced a series of protests and strikes in France against his pension reforms, with a new day of industrial action scheduled for Thursday.

"Where is French democracy? When did we lose it?" shouted the demonstrators, who were in the audience in the Amare theatre in The Hague where Macron was starting his address, AFP journalists saw on Tuesday.

Two female protesters held up a yellow banner saying "President of violence and hypocrisy" while one male protester on the other side of the theatre held a blue banner aloft.

"I can answer this question if you give me some time," Macron responded.

