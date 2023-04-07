Russian Federal Security Service investigators have formally charged Evan Gershkovich with espionage but the Wall Street Journal reporter denied the charges and said he was working as a journalist, Russian news agencies reported.

"Gershkovich has been charged," Interfax quoted a source as saying on Friday.

Russia's Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.

TASS reported that FSB investigators had formally charged Gershkovich with carrying out espionage in the interests of the United States, but that Gershkovich had denied the charge.

"He categorically denied all the accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia," TASS cited an unidentified source as saying.

The TASS source declined further comment citing the classified nature of the case.

READ MORE: Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges