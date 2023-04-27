Russia's Foreign Ministry has announced that it had rejected a request from the US embassy to visit detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in response to Washington's refusal to grant visas to a group of Russian journalists.

The ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned a senior US diplomat to hand over a formal note of protest against a decision by the United States to not grant visas to a group of Russian journalists meant to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the United Nations in New York this week.