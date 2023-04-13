A Russian court has sentenced Ilnaz Galyaviev to life in prison for killing nine people at a school in the western city of Kazan.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, confirmed the verdict on Thursday.

"Galyaviev fully admitted his guilt and repented," the committee said.

Armed with a shotgun and an explosive device, Galyaviev, then 19, opened fire at School Number 175 in Kazan in May 2021.

He killed nine people, including seven children.

Investigators said that Galyaviev had sought to "imitate the actions" of members of "a destructive sub-culture, which he learned about on the internet, copying their behaviour during the attack".

During the investigation, Galyaviev claimed he was God and that he had "a monster" inside him.

The Investigative Committee said on Thursday that he was found to be of "sound mind" and was fit to stand trial.

Public shootings in Russia are fairly rare but have been on the rise in recent years.

In 2018, Putin said "globalisation" was to blame for a school massacre in which a teenager shot 19 people before killing himself.

