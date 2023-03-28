Scotland's devolved lawmakers is poised on Tuesday to confirm confirm Humza Yousaf as the new first minister, after he narrowly won the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader.

Yousaf beat out two SNP rivals Monday to clinch the party's top job, vowing to rejuvenate its signature policy of pursuing independence for Scotland which has stalled in recent months.

The 37-year-old will be the youngest first minister since devolution created the Scottish parliament in 1999, making him the first person of colour and the first Muslim to lead the country of 5.5 million people.

"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message that your colour of skin, or your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country we all call home," Yousaf said after winning the SNP leadership race.

Promising to be a leader "for all of Scotland", he pledged to "kickstart" a civic movement that would "ensure our drive for independence is in fifth gear".

"We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland," he declared in his victory speech.

'Focused'

Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) will vote on Tuesday to confirm a new first minister at lunchtime, with Yousaf ensured of succeeding Sturgeon given the SNP is the largest party. He will then be sworn in at a ceremony Wednesday.

The seismic shift in Scottish politics follows Sturgeon's surprise resignation announcement last month after more than eight years at the helm.

The 52-year-old said she was quitting because she felt unable to give "every ounce of energy" to the job. But it followed a difficult period for her government, during which support for independence has slipped.

READ MORE: Scottish independence: is a break-up of the UK eventually possible?