Serbia, Kosovo in EU-backed talks to normalise ties

Belgrade insists Pristina must implement a 2013 agreement to establish an association of the municipalities in the north of Kosovo that have a Serb-majority population. It would coordinate work on education, health care, land planning and economic development at the local level.

Kosovo’s Constitutional Court later declared the plan unconstitutional, ruling it wasn’t inclusive of other ethnicities and could entail the use of executive powers. Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says Kosovo will try to avoid any movement on the topic.