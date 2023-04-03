Two people drowned and another was missing at sea after a fishing boat with 10 crew members on board sank abruptly off Spain's northern coast, regional authorities said.

The seven other crew members were rescued on Monday from the Santander-based Vilaboa Uno, which went down at dawn six nautical miles from the Cantabrian coast after taking on water.

"There were 10 crew members on board. Seven were saved, one is missing and two are dead," regional leader Miguel Angel Revilla said on Twitter.

One of the dead fishermen was Spanish and the other Ghanaian. The missing man was from Peru, said the government representative in Cantabria, Ainoa Quinones.

Three helicopters and numerous boats were scouring the seas for the missing man on Monday, according to maritime rescue authorities.

One of the rescued men was suffering from hypothermia, the head of the Santander marine rescue service, German Erostarbe, told public television TVE.