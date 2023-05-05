Sweden arrests in absentia Rasmus Paludan who burned Quran copy

Paludan also said he would burn the Muslim holy book every Friday until Sweden is admitted to the NATO alliance.

Global condemnations have poured in over the Quran burning, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as "deeply disrespectful."

The provocations drew protests and outrage across the Islamic world, with Türkiye questioning how police permitted the protests and took no action to stop them, instead claiming the desecration fell under "freedom of speech."

Türkiye called Paludan an "Islam-hating charlatan" and strongly condemned the permission given by the authorities for the provocative act, which it said, "clearly constitutes a hate crime."