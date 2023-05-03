Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin: Russia

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ... The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit."

Ukraine said it had "nothing to do" with the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said. "Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims," he added.

