Spotlight
Can Cuba and US really reconcile as the energy crisis deepens?
As Venezuelan oil disappears and Washington tightens sanctions while signalling regime change, Havana signals willingness to talk, but analysts say collapsing energy supply and rising regional isolation make rapprochement increasingly unlikely.
How Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina election is being watched beyond the West
As Dhaka heads to the polls, China, India, Türkiye and Gulf states are recalibrating ties with Bangladesh, underscoring a shift towards transactional Global South partnerships and away from Western political conditionality
How a red car from Azerbaijan became a symbol of Turkic solidarity after the 2023 Türkiye earthquake
Hidden amongst state-led rescue missions, one villager’s battered red car carrying quilts across borders revealed how Turkic brotherhood turned into action for Türkiye’s earthquake survivors.
BEHIND THE HEADLINES
Attracted by its promise of an experience free from gags, shadow bans, and algorithmic manipulation, over a million users have flocked to the platform created by Issam Hijazi, who lost 60 relatives in Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Spotlight
SPOTLIGHT
From homeschool to honours: How a Muslim family redefines academic success in America
Akif Ali, a graduate of George Mason University, completed his pre-university education through homeschooling, and credits Quran memorisation at Diyanet Center of America with shaping his discipline and academic success.