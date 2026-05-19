GENDER & EQUALITY

Gender & Equality

Rohingya women face rising levels of sexual violence under Myanmar’s Arakan Army
The report by a UK-based NGO documents rape, gang rape and threats of sexual violence against Rohingya women and girls in Rakhine State.
Rohingya women face rising levels of sexual violence under Myanmar’s Arakan Army
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TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
The Rainbow Fascism documentary examines the activities and societal impact of global LGBTQ+ lobbies.
TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
Indonesia discards colonial legacy by enacting new penal code
Since independence in 1945, Indonesia had operated under a colonial framework criticised as outdated and misaligned with its social values.
Indonesia discards colonial legacy by enacting new penal code
Palestinian women beaten, humiliated in Israel's Damon Prison
Detained women at Damon Prison are subjected to beatings and forcible removal of headscarves, the Prisoners' Media Office says.
Palestinian women beaten, humiliated in Israel's Damon Prison