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Gender & Equality
Rohingya women face rising levels of sexual violence under Myanmar’s Arakan Army
The report by a UK-based NGO documents rape, gang rape and threats of sexual violence against Rohingya women and girls in Rakhine State.
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TRT World Live Stream
TRT World Live Stream
World
TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
The Rainbow Fascism documentary examines the activities and societal impact of global LGBTQ+ lobbies.
Indonesia discards colonial legacy by enacting new penal code
Since independence in 1945, Indonesia had operated under a colonial framework criticised as outdated and misaligned with its social values.
Palestinian women beaten, humiliated in Israel's Damon Prison
Detained women at Damon Prison are subjected to beatings and forcible removal of headscarves, the Prisoners' Media Office says.