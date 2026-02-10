HEALTH & EDUCATION
Trump introduces 'TrumpRx', an online store with discounted weight-loss and fertility drugs
TrumpRx.gov lists 43 prescription drugs with discounts for conditions like asthma, infertility, and obesity.
Trump introduces 'TrumpRx', an online store with discounted weight-loss and fertility drugs
radio placeholder
LIVE TV
World
OPINION
opinion
author
Maleiha Malik
What is the Nipah virus that is spreading fear across South Asia?
A recent cluster of cases in India’s West Bengal has prompted neighbouring countries to strengthen health screenings, as scientists monitor the rare but deadly virus for any signs of human-to-human spread.
What is the Nipah virus that is spreading fear across South Asia?
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Ghana has slashed child deaths from malaria with new vaccines, a breakthrough showing what science can achieve, yet reduced funding from the US and other donors could leave thousands at risk across Africa.
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
Latest data shows 233,708 babies were born in 11 months last year, while natural population decline continues.
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Nipah, a zoonotic virus first identified during a 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, spreads through fruit bats, pigs and human-to-human contact.
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
From homeschool to honours: How a Muslim family redefines academic success in America
Akif Ali, a graduate of George Mason University, completed his pre-university education through homeschooling, and credits Quran memorisation at Diyanet Center of America with shaping his discipline and academic success.
From homeschool to honours: How a Muslim family redefines academic success in America