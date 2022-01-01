TRT World is available in more than 190 countries and has partnerships with major hotel brands worldwide. We aspire to continue to distribute our brand and expand its global reach.

TRT World is the leading international news organisation delivering new perspectives on world events. We have a distinctive voice to global news landscape; our news is told from every angle. We aim to expand understanding, encourage debate and in influence positive behaviour. TRT World keeps your guests informed and connected.

We bring the news directly to your hotels wherever you are and in whichever way you prefer to receive it.