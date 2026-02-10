HUMAN RIGHTS

Human Rights

Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Official figures show severe Israeli restrictions on movement at the Rafah crossing between February 2 and 5, with the crossing also closed on Friday and Saturday.
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
radio placeholder
LIVE TV
World
OPINION
opinion
author
Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Meshal calls for a “balanced approach” to enable Gaza’s reconstruction and aid flow, while warning Hamas would not accept foreign rule over Palestinian territory.
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
'We ask for forgiveness' — Venezuela advances amnesty bill for detainees
Legislation aims to free people detained between 1999 and present day and will lead to release of hundreds of opposition figures, journalists and activists.
'We ask for forgiveness' — Venezuela advances amnesty bill for detainees
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
Pretoria-Tel Aviv ties have been under strain since South Africa brought a case against Israel at the UN’s top court in 2023 over its genocidal war on Gaza.
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
FAO warns that 17.4 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity in 2026, with 4.7 million affected by acute malnutrition.
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Irregular arrivals in the 27-nation bloc were down by more than a quarter in 2025, according to the EU's border agency - but political pressure to act remains high.
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs