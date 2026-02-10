HUMANITARIAN AID
How a red car from Azerbaijan became a symbol of Turkic solidarity after the 2023 Türkiye earthquake
Hidden amongst state-led rescue missions, one villager’s battered red car carrying quilts across borders revealed how Turkic brotherhood turned into action for Türkiye’s earthquake survivors.
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
At least 4,000 family shelters were damaged as Israel issued new evacuation orders in Gaza’s already Israeli-destroyed Khan Younis.
UN warns 'impediments' still block aid as Gaza ceasefire crosses 100 days
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
Israel killed at least 100 Gaza children since ceasefire — UN
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
The World Food Programme says it requires $32M over the next three months to maintain and scale up operations reaching more than 450,000 people.
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
The move allows limited movement of people under the ceasefire deal, the Israeli army says
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
FAO warns that 17.4 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity in 2026, with 4.7 million affected by acute malnutrition.
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Sudan Doctors Network warns of a deepening health crisis in Dilling and demands urgent humanitarian access.
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Officials say snow closed Salang highway, affecting 360 families, triggering travel warnings.
