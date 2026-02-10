HUMANITARIAN AID

Humanitarian Aid

How a red car from Azerbaijan became a symbol of Turkic solidarity after the 2023 Türkiye earthquake
Hidden amongst state-led rescue missions, one villager’s battered red car carrying quilts across borders revealed how Turkic brotherhood turned into action for Türkiye’s earthquake survivors.
How a red car from Azerbaijan became a symbol of Turkic solidarity after the 2023 Türkiye earthquake
radio placeholder
LIVE TV
World
OPINION
opinion
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
The World Food Programme says it requires $32M over the next three months to maintain and scale up operations reaching more than 450,000 people.
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
The move allows limited movement of people under the ceasefire deal, the Israeli army says
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
FAO warns that 17.4 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity in 2026, with 4.7 million affected by acute malnutrition.
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Sudan Doctors Network warns of a deepening health crisis in Dilling and demands urgent humanitarian access.
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Officials say snow closed Salang highway, affecting 360 families, triggering travel warnings.
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan