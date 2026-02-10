India, Pakistan swap nuclear sites list despite frozen ties
Under an agreement, India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities every year since January 1992, even as New Delhi suspended key treaty last year
2025: A year of genocide, war and many conflicts
From Palestine’s Gaza to the Thai–Cambodian border, 2025 unfolded through fires and fractures — a year marked by wars, reemerging conflicts and a genocide recognised by the United Nations
Pakistan condemns India for bypassing Indus Waters Treaty in flood alert
Islamabad says New Delhi’s abeyance of treaty risks 'serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.'
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
Analysts say India’s refusal to accept the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration puts it in breach of international legal obligations.
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
As Pakistan marks 78 years of independence, its creation remains a vindicated act of safeguarding Muslim identity and rights, amid rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India.
Pakistan announces establishment of Army Rocket Force Command on eve of 78th Independence Day
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif says the force, equipped with modern technology, is aimed at enhancing the country's combat edge and is capable of striking the enemy from all directions.
Ties hit low after Modi told Trump in call US played no role in Pakistan-India truce — report
Tense Trump-Modi call during which Indian PM denied US leader played any role in brokering ceasefire with Islamabad followed a change of tone from White House and saw US-India ties plummet, says Bloomberg, citing Indian officials.
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
Once pledged equality and belonging in the aftermath of Partition, India’s 200 million Muslims now face legal, political, and cultural exclusions that erode the very foundations of the republic’s secular promise.
OPINION
Despite the occasional headlines, Kashmir is a forgotten story
For seven decades, the world has only thrown passing glances at Kashmir even as the people of the Muslim-majority region face death and dismemberment on an unprecedented scale.