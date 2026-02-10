INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Live blog: US attacks Venezuela, abducts Maduro
January 13, 2026
Exxon Mobil still interested in Venezuela visit despite Trump rebuke
January 13, 2026
WATCH: Venezuelan migrants in Colombia consider returning home
January 13, 2026
Venezuela eyes 'new agenda' with EU, UK
January 12, 2026
'Too soon to say' when elections could be held in Venezuela — White House
Sadiq S Bhat
By Kazim Alam
Trump's 'bulldozer politics' threatens global order, Munich Security Report warns
Annual Munich Security Conference report says the US-led postwar order is under attack, warning that President Trump’s unilateralism could empower regional hegemons and the global elite while unsettling Europe
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
First stop in President Erdogan’s regional tour, focused on strengthening political and economic ties
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Influential people, including Trump, Clinton, Musk, Modi, and Mandelson, have been mentioned in millions of Epstein files, containing at least 180,000 images and 2,000 videos. Here is an overview of some of the notable names:
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish top diplomat says Ankara's present position is to do whatever is possible to contribute to the ongoing peace process in Gaza, whether in humanitarian, military, or political form.
Will Australia investigate Israel’s president for genocide, or roll out the red carpet?
As Israeli President Isaac Herzog prepares to visit Sydney next month, a legal complaint alleging incitement to genocide could turn a ceremonial trip into a test of Australia’s commitment to international law.
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Brazil's president wants Board of Peace focused on Gaza and Palestinian representation.
