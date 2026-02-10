ISLAMOPHOBIA
Islamophobia
OPINION
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
The municipalities have been fined $295,000 for processing files containing sensitive information about Muslim residents without their knowledge.
World
OPINION
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
Judges hear claims of killings, rape and village burnings during Myanmar's 2017 military crackdown.
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
Australian festival writers resign over author ban, calling it 'anti-Palestinian racism'
Mamdani’s letter to Indian activist shows how Modi govt weaponised anti-terror law against Muslims
US admin uses fraud scandal to justify immigration raids on Minnesota’s Somali community
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
National Council of Canadian Muslims criticises government's decision to dissolve the dedicated offices for combating Islamophobia and antisemitism.
'My name is Mohammad Deepak': Hindu man defends Muslim shopkeeper from far-right mob in India
“I am not a Hindu, I am not a Muslim, I am not a Sikh, and I am not a Christian. First and foremost, I am a human being,” says Indian gym owner Deepak Kumar.
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Demonstrators decry “systematic” racist violence as calls grow for suspension, apology, and accountability.
Canadian Muslims mark Quebec mosque attack anniversary, warn of rising Islamophobia
Muslim community leaders say progress has stalled as divisive rhetoric and laws fuel renewed fears nearly a decade after the deadly attack.
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians at Maryland high school sparks outrage
Anti-Islam and anti-Palestinian slogans scrawled on a Bethesda school prompt a police investigation and condemnation from educators and civil rights groups.
