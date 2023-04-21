Colombian President Gustavo Petro has told President Joe Biden in their first meeting that he supports lifting sanctions on the leftist government in Venezuela.

Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, met with Biden in the White House and told reporters afterward on Thursday that he discussed a strategy for resolving the crisis in Venezuela which is deeply isolated by US and European sanctions.

"A strategy was proposed..., which is to hold elections first and then lift sanctions. Or gradually — as an electoral agenda is fulfilled, those sanctions are also lifted in parallel," Petro said.

He said he and Biden had discussed a conference on Venezuela hosted by Colombia next week, with foreign ministers from Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Washington supports the lifting of sanctions for democracy, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

"We've long been clear that that we will — we would — review our sanctions policies in response to constructive steps by the Nicolas Maduro regime and if the Venezuelan parties can make meaningful progress in return to a democracy."