Immigrants who arrived in the Americas from the Ottoman Empire were called "Los Turcos" in the region.

Also, diplomatic and consular relations between the Ottoman Empire and some Latin American countries began in the same period.

According to some open sources, Latin America is home to around 30 million "Turcos," mostly Arabs, who came to the region in the 19th century with Ottoman passports.

Why did people migrate to Latin America?

Among the reasons for migration to Latin America are post-war economic difficulties, population change, and internal dynamics.

Most immigrants arrived in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, while some settled in Honduras, El Salvador, and Colombia.

Around 103,000 people went to Argentina from Ottoman lands until 1920, and Los Turcos became the 4th nation that immigrated to this country after Italians, Spaniards, and Russians.

Political, social, and economic developments in Latin America were also linked to the causes of migration to this region.

While industrial development has created wealth in the region, it has also created a market for commercial activities of interest to Middle Eastern immigrants.

Meanwhile, due to Latin America's colonial past, the arrival of immigrants was seen as a threat to the identity of their country by European-origin Latin American elites.

Los Turcos began to be exposed to cultural and religious discrimination in the Latin geography they migrated to.

In 1927, the Mexican Government passed an immigration law that discriminated against Syrians, Lebanese, Armenians, Palestinians, Arabs, and Turks.

Heads of 3 countries in Latin America are of Ottoman descendent

Descendants of Los Turcos have key positions in the politics, bureaucracy, and business world of the region, as well as trade.

Ottoman immigrants also had a say in politics in Argentina, Brazil, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Brazil.

Among the current examples of these are Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, whose father is of Palestinian origin, President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benitez, who is Lebanese on the paternal side, and Luis Abinader, the president of the Dominican Republic, whose father is of Lebanese origin.

Michel Temer, the former president of Brazil, and 41st President of Ecuador Jamil Mahuad were of Lebanese origin, while the president of Argentina in 1989-1999, Carlos Menem, was of Syrian origin and his family had immigrated from the Ottoman Empire.

World-famous Turcos

In addition to trade and politics, many Ottoman-origin Latin Americans achieved world recognition with significant achievements in culture, science, sports, social, and artistic fields.

Colombian singer Shakira, the winner of 16 Grammy Awards, and Salma Hayek, actress, director, and producer, are at the forefront of these examples.

Other prominent Arab Latinos include Carlos Slim, the 8th richest person in the world according to Forbes, and Brazilian writers Raduan Nassar and Milton Hatoum, and Argentine actor Ricardo Darin.

There are also cultural or social organizations run by immigrant communities of former Ottoman subjects in almost every country in Latin America.

The most striking example of these organizations is the 103-year-old professional football team called "Palestino" of the Palestinian-Chilean community in Chile, which has nearly half a million Palestinian origins.

Palestinians in Chile also have an influential group of lawmakers and politicians who belong to different parties bu t are united around the Palestinian cause.