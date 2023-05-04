Mexico slams USAID funds as 'interventionist'

"The US government, specifically through USAID, has for some time been financing organisations openly against the legal and legitimate government I represent," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in the letter on Wednesday.

"This is clearly an interventionist act, contrary to international law and the relations which should prevail between free and sovereign states."

He did not specify which Mexican groups the US should stop funding, but he has in the past accused several media organisations of being part of a conservative movement against his government.