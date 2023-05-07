Latin America
35 dakika önce

Peruvian miners killed after suspected fire at gold mine

The local government of the southern Arequipa region said that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.

Peru is South America's top gold producer and mining is a key industry for the country. / Photo: AA Archive
AA Archive

Peru is South America's top gold producer and mining is a key industry for the country. / Photo: AA Archive

An unknown number of miners have been killed after a suspected fire at a gold mine in Peru, as police worked to recover the bodies.

As many as 27 miners could have been killed, the local government where the mine is located, in the southern Arequipa region, said in a statement early Saturday.

The Arequipa government said the death toll had not been confirmed "because there was no way to communicate by telephone from the mine."

It added that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.

Around mid-day Saturday medical professionals arrived on the scene to tend to the injured, who included three rescue workers, the local government added.

Read More
Read More

Deaths as Peru gold miners fight in remote town

Continuing fatal accidents

The mine is operated by Yanaquihua, a small-scale firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the Arequipa government said it was told the owner of the mine had gone to request help following the incident.

Peru is South America's top gold producer and mining is a key industry for the country.

Dozens of fatal accidents, largely at small mines, occur every year.

Read More
Read More

Several miners killed in Peru bus accident

SOURCE: Reuters
Route 6