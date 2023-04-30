Polls open in Paraguay election, with Taiwan ties in the balance

Polling stations opened at 1100 GMT on Sunday in what is expected to be a close contest between Colorado Party presidential candidate Santiago Pena, a 44-year-old economist, and 60-year-old political veteran Efrain Alegre, who is leading a broad center-left coalition and pledging a foreign policy shake-up.

Alegre's coalition is aiming to end the almost unbroken, seven-decade hegemony of the ruling conservative Colorado Party in the closest race in many years.