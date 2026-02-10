LIFESTYLE

Heavy snowfall kills 46 in Japan as forecasters warn of possible summer El Nino
A powerful cold air mass has brought heavy snow to the Sea of Japan coast since late January, with some areas seeing more than twice the usual volume.
Sudan's RSF responsible for 'preventable' atrocity crimes in Al Fasher: UN rights chief
"The threat was clear, but warnings were not heeded...The international community must do better," says Volker Turk.
Record rains trigger deadly floods, landslides in northern Colombia
With 40,000 hectares underwater and shelters at capacity, President Gustavo Petro considers declaring a state of economic emergency.
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Raids on South Korea’s intelligence and military units revive questions over covert flights, as investigators probe alleged provocations tied to a disgraced former president.
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Mexican authorities say the four-legged robots will scout dangerous areas and stream live video to police during matches in Monterrey.
Unredacted Epstein files stir uproar after US lawmakers flag names of 'prominent figures'
Top US lawmakers say Justice Department files on Jeffrey Epstein still conceal references to underage girls and several key names, despite indications some individuals may be implicated in criminal wrongdoing.
