OPINION
President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
White House comments come amid global concern after Israel announced fresh measures extending its control over occupied Palestinian territory, easing land acquisition for new settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.
President Trump opposes Israeli annexation of occupied West Bank — White House
White House comments come amid global concern after Israel announced fresh measures extending its control over occupied Palestinian territory, easing land acquisition for new settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.