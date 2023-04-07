The Good Friday Agreement was signed on April 10, 1998, a groundbreaking deal that put an end to hostilities in Northern Ireland and shaped its political spectrum.

Several world officials, including US President Joe Biden and former American President Bill Clinton, are set to visit the country to mark the agreement's 25th anniversary.

The accord is seen as the main driver of Northern Ireland's advancement toward a better future as it brought the British and Irish governments and local political factions to the dialogue table.

Decades later, however, the agreement is seen to have become fragile in light of several unresolved tensions in the region.

The historical differences between the Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland date back centuries.

The core of the dispute dates back to 1921, when Northern Ireland was created and remained affiliated with the United Kingdom on the Atlantic island. The rest of the island was represented by the Republic of Ireland as an independent nation state.

Unionists, who represent the majority of Northern Ireland, defended being part of the UK and nationalists advocated for a merger with the Republic of Ireland.

For several decades, nationalist Catholic communities have faced discrimination by unionist Protestant-dominated governments in public spheres, as they were not able to obtain government jobs.

The controversy turned deadly in the late 1960s when paramilitary groups from both sides – the nationalist Irish Republican Army and unionist Ulster Volunteer Force – carried out bombings and shootings that led British troops to intervene in the conflict.